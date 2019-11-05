WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00, 7,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

