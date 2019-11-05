WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.02, approximately 8,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMF. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 49.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.