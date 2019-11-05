WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $52.01, approximately 1,701 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 23.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,183 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 88.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $2,829,000.

