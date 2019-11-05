Wolfe Research Analysts Give Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) a $90.00 Price Target

Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 706,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.