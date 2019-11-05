Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 22,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $50,011,521.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

