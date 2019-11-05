Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 9.4%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 1,411,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,542,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

