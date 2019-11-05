World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Up to $53.16

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $53.16. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 2,964,393 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $85.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,168,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,436,000 after buying an additional 1,205,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 286,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 351,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.