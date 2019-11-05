Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,181,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Palmisano acquired 46,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $997,929.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

