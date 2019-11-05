WSFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $358,039.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,563.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

