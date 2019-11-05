Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ (XHR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

