Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.11

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 42834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

