Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Saar Gillai Sells 3,400 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,448. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

