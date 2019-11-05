XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.16

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $20.45. XOMA shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 2,849 shares traded.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The stock has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $110,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $278,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

