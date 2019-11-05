Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. 274,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,616. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $110,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,535. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.