Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,495,495. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

