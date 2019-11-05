YEE (YEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $148,802.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, ABCC, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

