Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.