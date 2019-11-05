Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after purchasing an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

