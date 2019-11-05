Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Ternium by 118.5% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 131,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,368,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,115,000 after purchasing an additional 503,555 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

TX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Ternium SA has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

