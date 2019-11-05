Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $268,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $277.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

