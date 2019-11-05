Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $285,000 in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guidewire Software by 335.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 17.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.59. 49,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30, a PEG ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,909.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $1,048,581.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,047.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.