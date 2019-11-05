Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.78 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

