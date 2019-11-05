Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $1 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.42. 527,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $70.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

