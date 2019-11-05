Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Nielsen also posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NLSN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,192. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

