Zacks: Analysts Expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. GAP posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $130,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 11,212,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. GAP has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

