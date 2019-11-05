Zacks: Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSVN opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

