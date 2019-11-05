Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,574,000 after buying an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,852,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,191,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,712,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,332,000 after buying an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,178,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.