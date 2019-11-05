Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Meritor by 214,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.30. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.