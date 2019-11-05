Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($10.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.