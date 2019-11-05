Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($10.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

