Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.23 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $265.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $338,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,576 shares of company stock worth $6,213,470. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

