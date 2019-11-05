Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.23 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $265.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $338,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,576 shares of company stock worth $6,213,470. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.