Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post $47.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.04 million. Retrophin posted sales of $43.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $177.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $177.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.10 million, with estimates ranging from $187.90 million to $198.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 62.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

