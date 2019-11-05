Zacks: Brokerages Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.31. BayCom posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.19 million.

BCML has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544. BayCom has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

