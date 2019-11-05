Zacks: Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

