Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.10). Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $645.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

