Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $57,670.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $30,145.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,909.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 19.33. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $938.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.36.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

