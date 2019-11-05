Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,261. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.