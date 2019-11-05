Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

In other news, Director Lynn F. White acquired 10,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,689 shares in the company, valued at $188,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 143.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

