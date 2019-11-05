Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $262.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 987 shares of company stock valued at $37,798 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 94,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

