Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

