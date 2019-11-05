Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESE. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

ESE stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

