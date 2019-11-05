Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Hold

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

LUNA stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 83,861 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $470,460.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,431.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 824,681 shares of company stock worth $5,003,969. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 818.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.