Zacks Investment Research Lowers Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

