Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to “Hold”

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of HEP opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

