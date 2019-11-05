Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) to “Hold”

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mellanox reported stellar third-quarter results. Also, both top and bottom line increased on a year over year basis. Robust demand of Ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables drove the top line. Further, strong adoption of Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. The company has also won several contracts, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Notably, NVIDIA has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox for a total enterprise value of around $6.9 billion. Mellanox refrained from issuing third-quarter guidance due to the pending acquisition of NVIDIA. However, exposure to foreign currency and significant customer concentration remain headwinds. Notably, shares of Mellanox have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. 5,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,605. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

