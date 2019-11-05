Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

