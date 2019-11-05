Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.31.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 81.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 516,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 188.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 652,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

