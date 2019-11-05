Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TITN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.36. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 108.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.