Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

