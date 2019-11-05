Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Hold”

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

WYNMF stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.