Zacks: Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Repay an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Repay stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 3,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of -0.05. Repay has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

